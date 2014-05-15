FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - May 15
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - May 15

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
    Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN) (HK$/SHR)  SPONSORS     (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
++
May15 China CNR Corp     1,821  5.00-     CICC, Macquarie  1,450
      Ltd.                        6.20    UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
May   La Chapelle         N/A    N/A      CICC, Goldman      300
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
May   Qingdao Port        N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l, Citic   300
                                          Deutsche, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Q2    Franshion hotel     N/A    N/A      Deutsche,          500
      business trust                      Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Tianhe Chemicals    N/A    N/A      BAML,            1,000
                                          Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    China Grand         N/A    N/A      CICC, Goldman    1,000
2014  Automotive Services 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Central China       N/A    N/A      CCB Int'l,         400
      Securities                          ICBC Int'l,
                                          China Galaxy,
                                          Qilu Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    China Aircraft      N/A    N/A      CICC, Everbright   200
2014  Leasing                             Int'l, CCB Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2    Luye Pharma Group   N/A    N/A      Citigroup          400
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2    Inner Mongolia      N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,         800
2014  Shengmu High-Tech                   Goldman
      Dairy
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2    BAIC Motor          N/A    N/A      Citic, Deutsche  2,000
2014                                      Goldman, HSBC,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2    China General       N/A    N/A      CICC, Deutsche   2,000
2014  Nuclear Power Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  AAB Group           N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
                                          RafAello Capital, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Jinhua Concrete     N/A    N/A      Citic,             200
      Pile Group                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Fuhua Agricultural  N/A    N/A     Citigroup,          200
      Technology                         Jefferies
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Mando China         N/A    N/A     Deutsche Bank,      250
                                         Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  South Beauty        N/A    N/A     CICC,               200
                                         Deutsche Bank, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Zhong Da Mining     N/A    N/A      CCB Int'l, HSBC,   350
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Hunan Zhonghe       N/A    N/A      Citigroup,         600
      Energy                              Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Longjiang Bank      N/A    N/A      BAML, Nomura       500
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  The Basic House     N/A    N/A      Goldman, UBS       300
      Global 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Sincere Group       N/A    N/A      Morgan Stanley     350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Jinhui China        N/A    N/A      BAML               400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Mountain     N/A    N/A      Citigroup          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
      Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Triplex             N/A    N/A      BAML,              200
                                          China Merchants,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Bridge       N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
      United Financial                    JPMorgan
      Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic, Citigroup        
      (HK & Shanghai                      Credit Suisse, HSBC,
      dual listing)                       UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
                                          Macquarie Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Bank of Shanghai    N/A    N/A      Citic,           2,000
      (HK & Shanghai                      Goldman, Guotai Junan,
      dual listing                        ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Guangfa       N/A    N/A      BAML, Citic,     5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup, 
                                          Credit Suisse,
                                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman, Haitong,
                                          Yingda
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China National      N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
      Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS

 (Compiled by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.