Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - May 26

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY          SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/         PROCEEDS
DATE                       (MLN)   (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS         (US$MLN)
================================================================
** May30   Qingdao Port     776     3.76     BOC Int'l, Citic,   377
                                             CLSA, Deutsche, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
May       La Chapelle      N/A     N/A      CICC, Goldman       300
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2        Franshion hotel  N/A     N/A      Deutsche,           500
          business trust                    Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2        Tianhe Chemicals N/A     N/A      BAML,             1,000
                                            Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2        China Grand      N/A     N/A      CICC, Goldman     1,000
2014      Automotive Services
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2        Central China    N/A     N/A      CCB Int'l,          400
          Securities                        ICBC Int'l,
                                            China Galaxy,
                                            Qilu Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2        China Aircraft   N/A     N/A      CICC, Everbright    200
2014      Leasing                           Int'l, CCB Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2        Luye Pharma Group N/A   N/A      Citigroup           400
                                            UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2        Inner Mongolia   N/A     N/A      BOC Int'l,          800
2014      Shengmu High-Tech                 Goldman
          Dairy
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2        BAIC Motor       N/A     N/A      Citic, Deutsche   2,000
2014                                        Goldman, HSBC,
                                            Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2        China General    N/A     N/A      CICC, Deutsche    2,000
2014      Nuclear Power Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      AAB Group        N/A     N/A      BAML,               300
                                            RafAello Capital, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Jinhua Concrete  N/A     N/A      Citic,              200
          Pile Group                        Morgan Stanley,
                                            StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Fuhua Agricultural N/A   N/A      Citigroup,          200
          Technology                        Jefferies
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Mando China      N/A     N/A      Deutsche Bank,      250
                                            Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      South Beauty     N/A     N/A      CICC,               200
                                            Deutsche Bank, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Zhong Da Mining  N/A     N/A      CCB Int'l, HSBC,    350
                                            UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Hunan Zhonghe    N/A     N/A      Citigroup,          600
          Energy                            Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Longjiang Bank   N/A     N/A      BAML, Nomura        500
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      The Basic House  N/A     N/A      Goldman, UBS        300
          Global
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Sincere Group    N/A     N/A      Morgan Stanley      350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Jinhui China     N/A     N/A      BAML                400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Golden Mountain  N/A     N/A      Citigroup           200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Asia Potash      N/A     N/A      BAML, Citigroup,    500
          Group (Laos)                      Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Triplex          N/A     N/A      BAML,               200
                                            China Merchants,
                                            Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Golden Bridge    N/A     N/A      BoCom,              300
          United Financial                  JPMorgan
          Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      China Railway    N/A     N/A      CICC,             2,000
          Materials Co Ltd                  Citic, Citigroup
          (HK & Shanghai                    Credit Suisse, HSBC,
          dual listing)                     UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Altain Khuder    N/A     N/A      BAML,               300
                                            Macquarie Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      Bank of Shanghai N/A     N/A      Citic,            2,000
          (HK & Shanghai                    Goldman, Guotai Junan,
          dual listing                      ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan,
                                            Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      China Guangfa    N/A     N/A      BAML, Citic,      5,500
          Bank                              Citigroup,
                                            Credit Suisse,
                                            Deutsche Bank,
                                            Goldman, Haitong,
                                            Yingda
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014      China National   N/A     N/A      CICC,             2,000
          Biotec Group                      Morgan Stanley, UBS

(Compiled by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong)