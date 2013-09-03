FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 3
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 3

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
    Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS      PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)               (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Sept10 Tenwow             500    3.00-    CICC, Deutsche     203
2013   International              3.15    HSBC
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept16 Japan Home         N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l          100
2013   Centre
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept17 CT Environmental   N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l          100
2013                                      ICBC Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept19 China Huishan      N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,   1,000
2013   Dairy                              HSBC, Goldman,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept25 Forgame Tech       N/A    N/A      JPMorgan,          200
2013                                      Morgan Stanley, CICC
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept  Boyaa Interactive   N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse      150
2013                                      China Renaissance
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept  YST Dairy           N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse      150
2013                                      Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3
2013  NWD Hospitality     N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,   1,000
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          BOC Int'l, StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3    Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
2013  Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Century Energy      N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       150
                                          ICBC International,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  AAG Energy          N/A    N/A      Barclays,          200
                                          Haitong, JPMorgan    
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  South Beauty        N/A    N/A      CICC, Deutsche     200
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Xinchen China      N/A    N/A      BAML               150
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Golden Bridge      N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
       United Financial                   JPMorgan
       Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Xintindi      N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank    1,500
                                          JPMorgan,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic Securities,         
      (HK & Shanghai                      Citigroup,
      dual listing)                       Credit Suisse,
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  New Century Hotel   N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,     250
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Star King Food      N/A    N/A      Macquarie          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Great Wall    N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse,     100
      Electric                            Guotai Junan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China National      N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
      Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Jianhua             N/A    N/A      Citic              600
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,           
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Guangfa             N/A    N/A      BAML,            5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Shouguang     N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l        1,000
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
---------------------------------------------------------------- 
2013/ Taikang Life        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2014  Insurance

---------------------------------------------------------------- 
2013  Hong Kong           N/A    N/A      N/A                300
      Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Erdenes             N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman,
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   China Everbright   4,000  N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,400
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   XCMG Construction  516    N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd++                  CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Bank of Shanghai  1,200    N/A      N/A              N/A      
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
postponed
       Hopewell HK                         BOC Int'l          780
       Properties                          Credit Suisse,
                                          Citigroup, HSBC, 
                                          JPMorgan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
