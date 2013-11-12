Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Nov 12

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ * Nov19 YuanShengTai 1,220 2.49- Credit Suisse 500 2013 Dairy 3.18 Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Nov21 Phoenix Healthcare N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 200 Group Goldman Sachs ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov Spring REIT (China) N/A N/A Credit Suisse 300 2013 Mizuho ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov China Cinda Asset N/A N/A BAML, 2,000 2013 Management Credit Suisse, Goldman Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Nov Fu Shou Yuan N/A N/A Citigroup, CIMB 250 2013 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dec Qinhuangdao Port N/A N/A CICC, Citic 700 2013 Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * 2013 Sunshine100 N/A N/A CICC, Citigroup 300 Real Estate Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- * 2013 Logan Property N/A N/A BOC Int'l 300 Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- * 2013 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * 2013 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * 2013 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * 2013 M&G Chemicals N/A N/A Citic, 700 Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- * 2013 China Everbright N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Q1 Power Assets N/A N/A Goldman, HSBC 5,000 2014 Trust ---------------------------------------------------------------- * H1 Shanghui N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 5,000 2014 International Holdings Citic, Goldman, Morgan Stanley, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200 China Merchants, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500 listing) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000