Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Nov 12
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Nov 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
    Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)  SPONSORS     (US$MLN)
================================================================
*
Nov19 YuanShengTai        1,220  2.49-    Credit Suisse      500
2013  Dairy                        3.18   Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Nov21 Phoenix Healthcare  N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank      200
      Group                               Goldman Sachs
----------------------------------------------------------------
Nov   Spring REIT (China) N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse      300
2013                                      Mizuho
----------------------------------------------------------------
Nov   China Cinda Asset   N/A    N/A      BAML,            2,000
2013  Management                          Credit Suisse, Goldman
                                          Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Nov   Fu Shou Yuan        N/A    N/A      Citigroup, CIMB    250
2013                                      
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Dec   Qinhuangdao Port    N/A    N/A      CICC, Citic        700
2013                                      Citigroup, HSBC,
                                          JPMorgan, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
2013  Sunshine100         N/A    N/A      CICC, Citigroup    300
      Real Estate Group 
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
2013  Logan Property      N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l          300
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
2013  Sincere Group       N/A    N/A      Morgan Stanley     350
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
2013  Jinhui China        N/A    N/A      BAML               400
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
2013  Golden Mountain     N/A    N/A      Citigroup          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
2013  M&G Chemicals       N/A    N/A      Citic,             700
                                          Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
2013  China Everbright    N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Q1    Power Assets        N/A    N/A      Goldman, HSBC    5,000
2014  Trust
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
H1    Shanghui            N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,       5,000
2014  International Holdings              Citic, Goldman,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China National      N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
      Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
      Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Triplex             N/A    N/A      BAML,              200
                                          China Merchants,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Bridge       N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
      United Financial                    JPMorgan
      Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic, Citigroup        

----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300

----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Bank of Shanghai    N/A    N/A      Citic,           2,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
