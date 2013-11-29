FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Nov 29
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Nov 29

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
    Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN) (HK$/SHR)  SPONSORS     (US$MLN)
================================================================
*
Nov29 Spring REIT (China) 439.5  3.81-    Credit Suisse      230
2013                              4.03    Mizuho
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Dec04 Times Property      431    3.20-    Haitong Int'l      250
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Dec05 China Cinda Asset  5,318   3.00-    BAML,            2,500
2013  Management                  3.58    Credit Suisse, 
                                          Goldman, Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Dec05 Qinhuangdao Port   829.9   5.25-    BoCom,             700
2013                              6.70    China Merchants,
                                          CICC, Citigroup, HSBC,
                                          JPMorgan, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Dec06
2013  M&G Chemicals       2,350  1.65-    Citic              600
                                  1.95
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Dec06 Jintian Pharma      500    2.91-    Morgan Stanley     273
                                  4.23
----------------------------------------------------------------
Dec   Fu Shou Yuan        N/A    N/A      Citigroup, CIMB    250
2013                                      
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Sunshine100         N/A    N/A      CICC, Citigroup    300
      Real Estate Group 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Logan Property      N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l          300
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Sincere Group       N/A    N/A      Morgan Stanley     350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Jinhui China        N/A    N/A      BAML               400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Golden Mountain     N/A    N/A      Citigroup          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Everbright    N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Q1    Power Assets        N/A    N/A      Goldman, HSBC    5,000
2014  Trust
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
H1    Shanghui            N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,       5,000
2014  International Holdings              Citic, Goldman,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China National      N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
      Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
      Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Triplex             N/A    N/A      BAML,              200
                                          China Merchants,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Bridge       N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
      United Financial                    JPMorgan
      Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic, Citigroup        

----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300

----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Bank of Shanghai    N/A    N/A      Citic,           2,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
