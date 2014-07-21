Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - July 21

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ ** July- WH Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley, 3,000 Aug BOC Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Grand N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 1,000 2014 Automotive Services ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 BAIC Motor N/A N/A Citic, Deutsche 2,000 Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China General N/A N/A CICC 2,000 Nuclear Power Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhua Concrete N/A N/A Citic, 200 Pile Group Morgan Stanley, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200 China Merchants, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Fuhua Agricultural N/A N/A Citigroup, 200 Technology Jefferies ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, 200 Deutsche Bank, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup (HK & Shanghai Credit Suisse, HSBC, dual listing) UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 Macquarie Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Zhong Da Mining N/A N/A CCB Int'l, HSBC, 350 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Hunan Zhonghe N/A N/A Citigroup, 600 Energy Credit Suisse ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Longjiang Bank N/A N/A BAML, Nomura 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 The Basic House N/A N/A Goldman, UBS 300 Global ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000 (HK & Shanghai Goldman, Guotai Junan, dual listing) ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, Citic, 5,000 Bank Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman, Haitong, Yingda ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 NW Hotel N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 800 Investments Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 AAB Group N/A N/A BAML, 300 RafAello Capital, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 La Chapelle N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Cowell & Holdings N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 250 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Hong Kong Airlines N/A N/A JPMorgan 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Beijing N/A N/A Goldman, 4,000 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Dianping Holdings N/A N/A Deutsche, 1,000 Goldman, Morgan Stanley (Compiled by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong)