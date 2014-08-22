FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK regulator says no law changes needed for IPO sponsor liability
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

HK regulator says no law changes needed for IPO sponsor liability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Friday no changes were necessary in local laws to implement a tougher regime that would make banks preparing companies for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the city criminally liable for misstatements in prospectuses.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) unveiled a new regulatory regime for IPO sponsors in December 2012, but said at the time that amendments to local laws might be necessary to clarify sponsors’ civil and criminal liability. After holding further discussions with the financial industry since then, the SFC found changes were not necessary, it said in a statement on Friday.

“The SFC would like to make clear that in considering whether or not to take action against any persons, including sponsors, who have authorized the issue of a prospectus containing a material untrue statement, the SFC will have no hesitation in relying on the existing criminal liability provisions” of existing law, the regulator said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.