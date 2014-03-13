FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese developer, theme park operator set for weak HK debuts
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese developer, theme park operator set for weak HK debuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Shares in a Chinese theme park operator and real estate developer were set to open at least 7 percent weaker in their trading debuts in Hong Kong on Thursday, underscoring the tough market for new listings in the city.

Haichang Holdings, which operates amusement parks in China, was indicated to open at HK$2.26 compared with an initial public offering price of HK$2.45 per share. The IPO, which raised $316 million, priced just above the middle of a HK$2.18 to HK$2.68 per share marketing range last week.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd, a real estate developer backed by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus , was indicated to open at HK$3.70 compared with its HK$4.00 per share IPO price. The deal raised $258 million and had been marketed in a HK$4.00 to HK$4.80 per share range. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.