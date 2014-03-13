Chinese developer, theme park operator set for weak HK debuts

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Shares in a Chinese theme park operator and real estate developer were set to open at least 7 percent weaker in their trading debuts in Hong Kong on Thursday, underscoring the tough market for new listings in the city.

Haichang Holdings, which operates amusement parks in China, was indicated to open at HK$2.26 compared with an initial public offering price of HK$2.45 per share. The IPO, which raised $316 million, priced just above the middle of a HK$2.18 to HK$2.68 per share marketing range last week.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd, a real estate developer backed by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus , was indicated to open at HK$3.70 compared with its HK$4.00 per share IPO price. The deal raised $258 million and had been marketed in a HK$4.00 to HK$4.80 per share range. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait)