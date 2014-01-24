FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WH Group applies for listing worth $6 bln, Harbin for $1 bln -IFR
January 24, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

WH Group applies for listing worth $6 bln, Harbin for $1 bln -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China’s WH Group, the owner of U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc., applied for a Hong Kong listing worth up to $6 billion, IFR said on Friday, in what would be one of the largest initial public offerings (IPO) in the Asia Pacific region for years.

The company, formerly known as Shuanghui International Holdings, is set to launch the IPO in April, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.

Harbin Bank, based in northeast China, also filed a so-called A1 application with the Hong Kong stock exchange for an IPO of up to $1 billion, IFR said. The listing is expected as soon as the end of March.

WH Group named BOC International, Citic Securities International, DBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS as sponsors of the IPO.

Harbin Bank’s sponsors were ABC International, BOC International and China International Capital Corp., IFR said.

