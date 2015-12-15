Hong Kong watchdog fines JP Morgan for control, dark pool failures

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has fined U.S. bank JP Morgan HK$30 million ($3.87 million) for systems and control failings in its institutional equities business in Hong Kong, in one of the largest fines ever levied by the watchdog.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said an investigation had revealed that the bank had breached the watchdog’s rules relating to short-selling, client facilitation and principal trading.

The bank also breached the regulator’s rules on dark-pool trading, making it the latest bank in the financial centre to fall foul of an SFC crackdown on these off-exchange share trading platforms.

In a statement, JP Morgan said: “We have fully co-operated with the SFC and are pleased to have resolved these legacy issues in relation to certain aspects of our systems and controls in the institutional equities business in Hong Kong. The firm has strengthened its internal systems and controls to ensure compliance with the prevailing rules and regulations.” ($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)