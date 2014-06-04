FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hopewell Holdings' unit wins auction for HK$233 mln site in HK, beats estimates
#Financials
June 4, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hopewell Holdings' unit wins auction for HK$233 mln site in HK, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - A unit of Hong Kong developer Hopewell Holdings Ltd won an auction for a residential site worth HK$233 million ($30 million), the government said on Wednesday.

Hopewell outbid nine other Hong Kong developers, including Sino Land Company Ltd and Emperor International Holdings Ltd, to build residential developments at the site in Wan Chai district on Hong Kong Island.

Two analysts gave a forecast of HK$174 million for the site of 0.03 hectares.

The land sales, a barometer of developers’ long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government’s plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped nearly 120 percent since 2008 in one of the world’s most expensive property markets. ($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

