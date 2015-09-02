FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's K Wah Int'l wins $391-mln residential site at auction
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong developer K Wah International Holdings Ltd won an auction for a residential site worth HK$3.03 billion ($391 million), the government said on Wednesday.

A unit of K Wah International outbid a total of 13 bids from Hong Kong and Chinese developers, including Cheung Kong Property Holdings and China Vanke, to build residential buildings in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong’s New Territories district.

A Reuters poll of three analysts had forecast HK$2.3 billion to HK$2.5 billion for the 1.7-hectare site.

The land sales, a barometer of developers’ long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government’s plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped nearly 170 percent since 2008. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Clare Jim and Yimou Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

