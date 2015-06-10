FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Hung Kai Properties wins $170 mln HK residential site
June 10, 2015

Sun Hung Kai Properties wins $170 mln HK residential site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd’s unit won an auction for a residential site in the New Territories with a HK$1.32 billion ($170.3 million) bid, the government said on Wednesday.

The government said the unit, Kong Smart Investment Ltd, outbid 13 developers, including CK Hutchison Holdings and Sino Land Co Ltd, in bidding for the 0.48 hectares site in Tuen Mun.

The price beats a forecast of between HK$1.17 billion and HK$1.2 billion by two analysts polled by Reuters.

The land sales, a barometer of developers’ long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government’s plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped more than 170 percent since 2008 in one of the world’s most expensive property markets. ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)

