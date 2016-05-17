FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong residential plot sells within expected range
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong residential plot sells within expected range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - A residential plot in Hong Kong’s outlying Tai Po district in the New Territories was sold by government tender to an unlisted developer within the market’s expected price range on Tuesday.

The cost of land is closely monitored in Hong Kong, which has one of the most expensive property markets in the world.

The plot, on Chong San Road, sold for HK$4.02 billion ($517.9 million) on a 50-year land grant, according to the Lands Department, within the HK$3.8 billion to HK$4.45 billion range forecast by three surveyors.

While recent tenders have recorded mixed results - both above and below estimates - Hong Kong home prices have posted steady declines. In March, they posted their sixth consecutive month of decline.

Billion Real Estate Holdings Ltd unit, King Future Ltd, won the tender, beating listed developers including Vanke Property Overseas Ltd, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd.

The plot has an area of roughly 28,685 square metres and a maximum gross floor area of 103,266 square metres.

$1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Joy Leung, Twinnie Siu and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.