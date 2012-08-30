Smaller Hong Kong developers win plot for $387 mln

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Property developers Wing Tai Properties and privately held Manhattan won a government tender for land in Hong Kong on Thursday for HK$3.0 billion ($386.8 million), a rare win for smaller developers in a market dominated by Sun Hung Kai Properties and Cheung Kong (Holdings).

The sale comes at a time developers have grown more cautious on land purchases in the city, which property brokerage Savills says has the highest home prices on the planet, leading to the failure of several recent tenders.

The price fell well within forecasts, with surveyors estimating the 19,700 square metre site would sell for between HK$2.5 billion and HK$3.5 billion. ($1 = 7.7558 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung; Editing by David Holmes)