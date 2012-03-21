U.S. law firms vie to topple Hong Kong's British old guard

* U.S. firms launching Hong Kong law practices

* Offering salaries 20 to 30 percent above UK firms

* Expanding into litigation work

By Rachel Armstrong and Artemisia Ng

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. law firms are starting to steal a march on their British rivals in the competitive Hong Kong legal market, winning some of the biggest deals going and soaring up the league tables.

A host of big-name American firms have launched Hong Kong law practices in the past two years, poaching talent from the five so-called ‘magic circle’ UK firms that have dominated Asia’s financial capital for decades. Those efforts are now starting to pay dividends.

Last week New York firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, which only launched its Hong Kong law practice in October, was named as the international and Hong Kong law counsel for Bank of Communications Co Ltd’s $8.9 billion private share placement.

The lead partner on the deal, Celia Lam, joined Simpson Thacher last year from magic circle firm Linklaters.

Another New York firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, which started its Hong Kong law practice in 2010, leapt to 5th position last year from 27th the year before in the Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific ex-Japan league table for legal advisers to equity capital market deal underwriters.

“A lot of U.S. firms see Hong Kong as a strong market with good growth opportunities that has been dominated by a couple of key firms and is ripe for some more competition,” said Antony Dapiran, a founding partner of Davis Polk’s Hong Kong practice.

Dapiran joined from magic circle firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer where he worked on some of the biggest listings ever seen in Hong Kong, including Agricultural Bank of China’s $22.1 billion IPO in 2010.

The head of Simpson Thacher’s China practice, Leiming Chen, said the firm felt they could only stay competitive in the region if they could advise clients on Hong Kong as well as U.S law.

“The need for adding a Hong Kong law practice became quite urgent,” he said.

MONEY TALKS

A major factor helping U.S. firms make their Hong Kong practices competitive so quickly has been their willingness to offer “New York rates”, the standard pay scale for Wall Street lawyers.

“In comparison to magic circle and top-tier law firms, U.S. firms can offer increased salaries, sometimes doubling those of the magic circle,” said Marc Burrage, regional director of recruitment firm Hays in Hong Kong.

A survey by CML Recruitment shows that newly qualified lawyers at U.S. firms in Hong Kong tend to earn around HK$1.24 million ($159,700) a year whereas a UK firm would offer between HK$864,000 and HK$936,000.

Some U.S. firms will also offer their Hong Kong-qualified associates a cost of living allowance of between $45,000 and $70,000 a year, according to recruiters Lewis Sanders.

Despite this, some of the later U.S. entrants to the Hong Kong market are still finding it tough to find the right candidates.

“The firms that got here early found it much easier,” said Katherine Fan, a consultant specialising in recruitment for U.S. law firms at Hughes-Castell in Hong Kong.

“The magic circle firms have put in place initiatives to retain talent, so the ones that are staying are probably committed so may not be as easy to attract,” she added.

That means the American firms are not only tapping the magic circle for talent but also poaching from each other.

In August Chicago’s Kirkland & Ellis launched its Hong Kong practice by bringing in three partners from Wall Street firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, and three from Latham & Watkins along with two from the magic circle’s Allen & Overy.

FERTILE GROUND

The slowdown in Hong Kong’s capital markets has tempered some of the hiring frenzy for corporate lawyers in the past couple of months.

However, boutique American firms such as Kobre & Kim are also looking to find inroads into other practice areas, with last year’s rash of accounting problems at U.S.-listed Chinese companies and anti-bribery work proving particularly fertile ground.

“Many firms are trying to expand into the U.S. FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) and securities litigation space. There’s a lot more work for that in Asia right now so they are keen to invest,” said Hughes-Castell’s Fan.

Smaller U.S. law firms are also now moving into the Hong Kong market.

Washington D.C.-based Akin Gump is in the process of opening its Hong Kong office, hoping to win work advising U.S. business looking to expand into China, and Chinese firms looking at outbound international acquisitions. They acknowledge though that they will be unlikely to give the likes of Davis Polk and Simpson Thacher a major run for their money.

“Akin Gump does not expect to compete with the major international law firms in Hong Kong on all listing and corporate work,” said Gregory Puff, the firm’s senior Hong Kong partner.

Davis Polk’s Dapiran is doubtful though whether all of the new entrants will fare well.

“The ones with big global brands should always do well. But some of the start-ups among the regional U.S. firms might struggle,” he said.

“I wonder if they’re willing to make the necessary sustained investment and are sufficiently attractive enough to get the right talent.”