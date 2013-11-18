FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong govt body plans new measures to bolster IPO market
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong govt body plans new measures to bolster IPO market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong government body said on Monday it plans to conduct an in-depth study into issues hampering the market for initial public offerings in the city, which has been heavily dependent on listings from companies in mainland China.

The Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) will examine issues including an “overly retail-oriented regulatory mindset” and “distortive” IPO practices, it said in a statement without detailing what those practices were.

The council plans to come up with concrete measures to improve the listing framework to make Hong Kong a more international centre for IPOs, it added. The FSDC said nearly 59 percent of IPO proceeds raised the past five years and nearly 70 percent of daily turnover on the stock exchange came from companies in mainland China.

Set up in January 2013, the FSDC is made up of 22 members, including senior executives from insurance companies, brokerages, investment banks and asset managers such as BlackRock, China Everbright Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.