Hong Kong proposes overhaul of stock market listing regime
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong proposes overhaul of stock market listing regime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong securities regulator and stock exchange proposed an overhaul of the city’s listing regime, which could tilt the balance of power in favour of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in listing matters in one of the world’s top IPO destinations.

The long-awaited proposals come after the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) and the SFC have had differences over listing matters.

Under the proposal, HKEX’s CEO will no longer sit on the listing committee and will be replaced by the SFC CEO on the panel. The proposals were published by SFC and HKEX in a consultation released on Friday. The three-month consultation will close on Sept. 19. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

