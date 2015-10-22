FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stock exchange proposes "London connect scheme"
October 22, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stock exchange proposes "London connect scheme"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for developing a clearing link between Hong Kong and London called the “London-Hong Kong Connect”

The MOU was signed part of a series of cooperation initiatives announced in a ceremony led by Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister David Cameron, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The two countries have signed a number of deals including a multi-billion dollar agreement to finance nuclear power stations in Britain.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
