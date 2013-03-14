FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Standard's re-tap on dim sum bond meets strong demand
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 3:55 AM / 5 years ago

Russian Standard's re-tap on dim sum bond meets strong demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian Standard Finance SA re-tapped the offshore yuan bond market and raised 750 million yuan ($120.7 million)through a two-year senior unsecured bond that saw strong demand from investors.

The bank sold a 500 million yuan two-year bond in February with a coupon of 8 percent. The additional sale brings the total issue size to 1.25 billion yuan.

The bond, pursued by 73 investor accounts with 2 billion yuan in order books, was finally priced at a yield of 7.274 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Asian investors accounted for 84 percent of the bond and the rest were distributed to European investors. Private banks took 48 percent of the transaction, followed by fund and asset managers at 40 percent and banks at 9 percent.

The bond is expected to receive an issue rating of Ba3(Moody‘s)/B+(S&P)/B+(Fitch), same as the issuer’s rating.

Russian Standard Finance’s dim sum bond is quoted at 102/103.5 with a yield of 6.875/6.041 percent in the secondary market.

HSBC and BNP Paribas arranged the deal.

The dim sum bond market had a good start this year. Market sentiment remained constructive with a monthly return of 0.43 percent in U.S. dollar terms in February, according to data from HSBC.

Buying interest continued thanks to positive yield spread relative to dollar rates plus the yuan’s stability relative to the Asian peers, HSBC said in a report.

Dim sum bond issuance amounted to 35.4 billion yuan from the beginning of the year to March 7, Thomson Reuters statistics showed.

($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.