ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to resume trading in afternoon
#Hong Kong Market Report
September 23, 2013 / 2:22 AM / 4 years ago

ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to resume trading in afternoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with markets to reopen)

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchange said trading in the securities and derivatives markets will resume from 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Monday after authorities lowered the typhoon signal.

Trading in the morning session was cancelled while the typhoon signal remained at 8, the third-highest level, at 9 a.m. The Hong Kong Observatory downgraded its typhoon advisory to Number 3 at 9.20 a.m.

For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, please double click on. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
