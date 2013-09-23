ADVISORY-Hong Kong stock market to resume trading in afternoon

(Updates with markets to reopen)

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchange said trading in the securities and derivatives markets will resume from 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Monday after authorities lowered the typhoon signal.

Trading in the morning session was cancelled while the typhoon signal remained at 8, the third-highest level, at 9 a.m. The Hong Kong Observatory downgraded its typhoon advisory to Number 3 at 9.20 a.m.

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait