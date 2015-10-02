FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares climb 3.2 pct on China policies to boost economy
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares climb 3.2 pct on China policies to boost economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose more than 3 percent on Friday, pulling further away from two-year lows hit earlier in the week, as investors cheered moves by China to prop up its sluggish property market and cooling economy.

Casino stocks jumped after data showed a smaller drop in gambling revenue than in the previous month. Shares of Galaxy Entertainment surged 10 percent, Wynn Macau gained 7.4 percent, Sands China rose 6 percent and SJM Holdings climbed 6.4 percent.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 3.2 percent to 21,506.09 points. It had a weekly gain of 1.5 percent.

The stock market, which plunged more than 20 percent in the third quarter largely on worries about mainland China, was closed on Monday and Thursday for public holidays.

The China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, climbed 3 percent to 9,686.64, lifted by a 13 percent jump in shares of Great Wall Motor after China cut taxes on small cars. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Jessica Macy Yu; Editing by Richard Boruk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.