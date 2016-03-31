FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong tribunal upholds Moody's reprimand for report on Chinese companies
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong tribunal upholds Moody's reprimand for report on Chinese companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong tribunal has upheld a disciplinary action against Moody’s Investor Services for a report it published on Chinese companies, in a landmark decision that could curtail the kinds of services rating agencies can offer in the financial centre.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal (SFAT) said in a ruling published on Thursday that Moody’s did breach aspects of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) code of conduct through the publication of a July 2011 report that raised corporate governance concerns over 49 Chinese companies, contributing to a fall in their share prices.

However, the tribunal did not uphold all aspects of the SFC’s claims against Moody‘s, and slashed in half the SFC’s proposed HK$23 million ($2.97 million) fine. ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.