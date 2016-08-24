FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
HK regulator fines, reprimands M. Stanley over internal control failures
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 24, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

HK regulator fines, reprimands M. Stanley over internal control failures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator said it fined and reprimanded the local securities unit of Morgan Stanley for internal control failures related to disclosure of short selling orders and comprehensive documentation of electronic trading services.

Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities Ltd was fined HK$18.5 million ($2.4 million) related to failures that took place between 2013 and 2016, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The breaches of Hong Kong's code of conduct included failure to avoid "conflicts of interest between principal and agency trading" and to comply with certain disclosures in short selling orders, as well as to properly document its electronic trading systems, the SFC said.

Morgan Stanley has agreed to hire an outside firm to review its internal controls, the SFC added. The U.S. firm didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.