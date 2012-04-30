FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK drawn down mortgage loans rise 46.8 pct in March vs Feb
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

HK drawn down mortgage loans rise 46.8 pct in March vs Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn
down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in
March, up 46.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed.	
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:	
                                                      M/M
                                  March     Feb       Pct Change
New loans approvals:(HK$ mln)                
  - Primary market                  4,118     3,285      +25.4
  - Secondary market               21,827     9,613     +127.1
  - Refinancing                     2,133     1,466      +45.5
  TOTAL                            28,078    14,364      +95.5
No. of applications (cases)        17,419    10,485      +66.1
   	
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):      803,277   799,796       +0.4
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)          0.01      0.01       --
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)     0.02      0.02       --
   	
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)        91.9*      91.3       +0.6
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)            5.5        3.4       +2.1
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent. 	
($1 = 7.7594 Hong Kong dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.