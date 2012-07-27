FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans up 3.6 pct in June vs May
July 27, 2012 / 9:38 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans up 3.6 pct in June vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$20.2 billion ($2.60 billion) in June,
up 3.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                  June      May       Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    20,150    19,454       +3.6
      
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,199     4,168       +0.7
  - Secondary market              14,101    19,709      -28.5
  - Refinancing                    2,947     2,801       +5.2
  TOTAL                           21,247    26,678      -20.4
  
No. of applications (cases)       10,231    14,290      -28.4
      
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     823,531   815,855       +0.9
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
       
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       93.0*      91.2        +1.8
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)           4.3        5.4        -1.1
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
       
    ($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
