Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 1.9 pct in August vs July
September 26, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 1.9 pct in August vs July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$16.4 billion ($2.12 billion) in August,
up 1.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                  August    July      Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    16,414    16,112       +1.9
        
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,073     4,287       -5.0
  - Secondary market              18,145    12,710      +42.8
  - Refinancing                    2,987     2,540      +17.6
  TOTAL                           25,206    19,536      +29.0
    
No. of applications (cases)       14,023    10,640      +31.8
        
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     833,933   828,244       +0.7
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
         
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       93.0*      93.4       -0.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)           3.9        4.5       -0.6
 
     *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
 (christina.lo@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843-6960; Reuters
Messaging: christina.lo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

