Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 11.2 pct in Nov vs Oct
December 27, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 11.2 pct in Nov vs Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.2 billion ($2.74 billion) in
November, up 11.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                  November  October   Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    21,158    19,032      +11.2
          
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,614     3,943      +42.4
  - Secondary market              15,369    17,785      -13.6
  - Refinancing                    3,164     2,980       +6.2
  TOTAL                           24,147    24,708       -2.3
      
No. of applications (cases)       10,627    13,098      -18.9
          
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     856,884   848,123       +1.0
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
           
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       92.7*      93.1       -0.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)           5.2        4.5       +0.7
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars)
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
