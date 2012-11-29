FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 4 pct in Oct vs Sept
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 2:56 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 4 pct in Oct vs Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$19 billion ($2.45 billion) in October,
up 4.1 percent from a month earlier, according to Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data. 
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                  October  September  Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    19,032    18,284        4.1
         
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 3,943     2,767       42.5
  - Secondary market              17,785    16,651        6.8
  - Refinancing                    2,980     2,984       -0.1
  TOTAL                           24,708    22,401       10.3
     
No. of applications (cases)       13,098    12,227        7.1
         
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     848,123   842,014        0.7
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
          
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       93.1*      94.4       -1.3
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)           4.5        2.9        1.6
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
    
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.