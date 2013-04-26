FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 52 pct in March vs Feb
#Financials
April 26, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 52 pct in March vs Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn
down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.6 billion ($2.40 billion) in
March, up 52 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  March    February  Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    18,567    12,212       52.0
             
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,144     3,034       69.5
  - Secondary market              13,023    12,944        0.6
  - Refinancing                    3,472     2,661       30.5
  TOTAL                           21,639    18,638       16.1
          
No. of applications (cases)       10,291     9,013       14.2
              
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     884,088   877,017        0.8
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.01
            
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       87.6*      86.4        1.2
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)          10.7       11.4       -0.7
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7646 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
