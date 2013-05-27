FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 19.4 pct in April vs March
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 19.4 pct in April vs March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$15 billion ($1.93 billion) in April,
down 19.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                         M/M
                                  April     March    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    14,965    18,567      -19.4
              
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,580     5,144      -11.0
  - Secondary market               8,212    13,023      -36.9
  - Refinancing                    3,425     3,472       -1.4
  TOTAL                           16,217    21,639      -25.1
           
No. of applications (cases)        7,370    10,291      -28.4
               
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     887,902   884,088        0.4
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
            
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       84.6*      87.6       -3.0
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)          11.8       10.7        1.1
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.