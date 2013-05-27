Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 19.4 pct in April vs March

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15 billion ($1.93 billion) in April, down 19.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M April March Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 14,965 18,567 -19.4 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,580 5,144 -11.0 - Secondary market 8,212 13,023 -36.9 - Refinancing 3,425 3,472 -1.4 TOTAL 16,217 21,639 -25.1 No. of applications (cases) 7,370 10,291 -28.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 887,902 884,088 0.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 84.6* 87.6 -3.0 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 11.8 10.7 1.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)