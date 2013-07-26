FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 11 pct in June vs May
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 11 pct in June vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.8 billion ($1.65 billion) in June,
down 11.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                         M/M
                                   June       May    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    12,822    14,463      -11.3
                
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 1,777     3,284      -45.9
  - Secondary market              11,416     9,381       21.7
  - Refinancing                    2,457     2,805      -12.4
  TOTAL                           15,651   15,469        1.2
             
No. of applications (cases)        9,301     8,681        7.1
                 
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     896,927   892,686        0.5
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
              
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       66.5*      78.9      -12.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           30.2       16.2       14.0
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
 
($1 = 7.7578 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

