Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 5.9 pct in Aug vs July

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.5 billion ($1.48 billion) in August, down 5.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M August July Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,476 12,199 -5.9 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 1,644 1,138 44.5 - Secondary market 9,857 11,855 -16.9 - Refinancing 2,992 2,850 5.0 TOTAL 14,493 15,842 -8.5 No. of applications (cases) 8,043 8,424 -4.5 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 899,576 898,394 0.1 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 69.9* 56.6 13.3 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 27.9 39.9 -12 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)