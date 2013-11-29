Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans fall 3.6 pct in Oct vs Sept

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in October, down 3.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Oct Sept Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,207 11,627 -3.6 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,557 2,754 29.2 - Secondary market 8,568 8,139 5.3 - Refinancing 2,789 2,624 6.3 TOTAL 14,915 13,516 10.3 No. of applications (cases) 8,587 7,526 14.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 901,894 900,283 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 71.7* 72.7 -1.0 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 26.3 25.6 0.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)