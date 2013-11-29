FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans fall 3.6 pct in Oct vs Sept
November 29, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans fall 3.6 pct in Oct vs Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in
October, down 3.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                    Oct      Sept    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    11,207    11,627      -3.6
                    
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 3,557     2,754       29.2
  - Secondary market               8,568     8,139        5.3
  - Refinancing                    2,789     2,624        6.3
  TOTAL                           14,915    13,516       10.3
                 
No. of applications (cases)        8,587     7,526       14.1
                    
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     901,894   900,283        0.2
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       71.7*      72.7       -1.0
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           26.3       25.6        0.7
 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
 ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

