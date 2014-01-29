FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 7.9 pct in Dec vs Nov
January 29, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 7.9 pct in Dec vs Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$12 billion ($1.55 billion) in December,
up 7.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                    Dec      Nov     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    12,043    11,162       7.9
                     
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 3,940     3,457      13.4
  - Secondary market               7,295     8,036      -9.2
  - Refinancing                    2,539     3,090     -17.8
  TOTAL                           13,773    14,602      -5.7
                   
No. of applications (cases)        7,594     7,567       0.4
                      
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     904,579   903,633       0.1
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                  
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       67.7*      67.1       0.6
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           30.5       30.5       0.0
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
($1 = 7.7643 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

