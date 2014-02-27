FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans fall 6.2 pct in Jan from Dec
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans fall 6.2 pct in Jan from Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$11.3 billion ($1.46 billion) in January, down
6.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                    Jan      Dec     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    11,297    12,043      -6.2
                      
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 6,029     3,940      53.0
  - Secondary market               8,675     7,295      18.9
  - Refinancing                    2,560     2,539       0.8
  TOTAL                           17,265    13,773      25.4
                    
No. of applications (cases)        8,927     7,594      17.6
                       
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     906,327   904,579       0.2
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                  
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       56.1*      67.7     -11.6
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           41.7       30.5      11.2
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
($1 = 7.7604 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.