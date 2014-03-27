FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 9.7 pct in Feb from Jan
March 27, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 9.7 pct in Feb from Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$12.4 billion ($1.60 billion) in February, up
9.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                    Feb       Jan    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    12,399    11,297       9.7
                       
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,809     6,029      -3.6
  - Secondary market               7,265     8,675     -16.3
  - Refinancing                    2,505     2,560      -2.1
  TOTAL                           15,578    17,265      -9.8
                     
No. of applications (cases)        7,198     8,927     -19.4
                        
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     910,720   906,327       0.5
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                   
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       43.7*      56.1     -12.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           54.8       41.7      13.1
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
