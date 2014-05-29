FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 29, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 18.2 pct in April from March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion) in April, up 18.2
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  April     March    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    15,950    13,488      18.2
                         
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,601     5,674      -1.3
  - Secondary market              10,986    10,316       6.5
  - Refinancing                    3,058     3,274      -6.6
  TOTAL                           19,645    19,264       2.0
                        
No. of applications (cases)        9,156     9,416      -2.8
                          
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     922,218   914,593       0.8
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                     
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       34.6*      39.7      -5.1
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           63.1       58.9       4.2
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong Dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
