Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 7.7 pct in June from May
July 25, 2014 / 10:23 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 7.7 pct in June from May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$17.6 billion ($2.27 billion) in June, up 7.7
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  June      May      Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    17,585    16,322       7.7
                          
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,833     4,641       4.1
  - Secondary market              16,669    14,700      13.4
  - Refinancing                    3,545     3,407       4.1
  TOTAL                           25,047    22,749      10.1
                         
No. of applications (cases)       11,442    11,175       2.4
                           
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     934,078   927,980       0.7
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                     
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       21.0*      26.4      -5.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           76.7       71.4       5.3
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong Dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

