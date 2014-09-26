Hong Kong August drawndown mortgage loans rise 1.4 pct from July

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.9 billion ($2.44 billion) in August, up 1.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M August July Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,895 18,627 1.4 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,867 6,747 1.8 - Secondary market 16,619 17,752 -6.4 - Refinancing 3,895 3,787 2.9 TOTAL 27,381 28,286 -3.2 No. of applications (cases) 11,719 12,728 -7.9 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 946,630 940,029 0.7 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 15.7* 17.4 -1.7 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 81.9 80.2 1.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)