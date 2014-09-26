FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong August drawndown mortgage loans rise 1.4 pct from July
September 26, 2014 / 9:54 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong August drawndown mortgage loans rise 1.4 pct from July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$18.9 billion ($2.44 billion) in August, up 1.4
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  August    July     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    18,895    18,627       1.4
                            
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 6,867     6,747       1.8
  - Secondary market              16,619    17,752      -6.4
  - Refinancing                    3,895     3,787       2.9
  TOTAL                           27,381    28,286      -3.2
                           
No. of applications (cases)       11,719    12,728      -7.9
                             
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     946,630   940,029       0.7
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       15.7*      17.4      -1.7
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           81.9       80.2       1.7
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.

($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollar)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

