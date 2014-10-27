FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Sept drawndown mortgage loans rise 23.5 pct from August
October 27, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong Sept drawndown mortgage loans rise 23.5 pct from August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$23.3 billion ($3.00 billion) in September, up
23.5 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  September August   Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    23,344    18,895      23.5
                            
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 6,859     6,867      -0.1
  - Secondary market              15,585    16,619      -6.2
  - Refinancing                    4,126     3,895       5.9
  TOTAL                           26,569    27,381      -3.0
                           
No. of applications (cases)       11,115    11,719      -5.2
                              
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     956,467   946,630       1.0
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       14.9*      15.7      -0.8
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           82.6       81.9       0.7
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.

(1 US dollar = 7.7565 Hong Kong dollar)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

