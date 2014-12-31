FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 9.6 pct in Nov
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 9.6 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$20.9 billion ($2.70 billion) in November, down
9.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                   Nov       Oct     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    20,886    23,105      -9.6
                             
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,798     7,908     -26.7
  - Secondary market              13,947    15,946     -12.5
  - Refinancing                    4,077     4,530     -10.0
  TOTAL                           23,821    28,383     -16.1
                            
No. of applications (cases)       10,118    11,698     -13.5
                               
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     976,040   966,784       1.0
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       13.9*      13.4       0.5
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           83.9       84.7      -0.8
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.

($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.