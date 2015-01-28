FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 5 pct in Dec
January 28, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 5 pct in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$21.9 billion ($2.83 billion) in December, up 5
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                   Dec       Nov     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    21,933    20,886       5.0
                              
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,503     5,798      -5.1
  - Secondary market              15,103    13,947       8.3
  - Refinancing                    4,386     4,077       7.6
  TOTAL                           24,993    23,821       4.9
                             
No. of applications (cases)       11,079    10,118       9.5
                                
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     984,539   976,040       0.9
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       13.5*      13.9      -0.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           84.5       83.9       0.6
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.

($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

