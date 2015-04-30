Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 82 pct in March

April 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$29.2 billion ($3.77 billion) in March, up 82 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Mar Feb Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 29,195 16,041 82.0 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,916 5,997 15.3 - Secondary market 15,561 15,901 -2.1 - Refinancing 5,583 4,758 17.3 TOTAL 28,060 26,656 5.3 No. of applications (cases) 10,437 10,393 0.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,011,675 998,023 1.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 12.5* 12.8 -0.3 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 85.5 85.4 0.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1bhbHLX) ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)