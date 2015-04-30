FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 82 pct in March
April 30, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 82 pct in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$29.2 billion ($3.77 billion) in March, up 82
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  Mar       Feb      Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    29,195    16,041      82.0
                                
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 6,916     5,997      15.3
  - Secondary market              15,561    15,901      -2.1
  - Refinancing                    5,583     4,758      17.3
  TOTAL                           28,060    26,656       5.3
                              
No. of applications (cases)       10,437    10,393       0.4
                                 
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,011,675   998,023       1.4
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       12.5*      12.8      -0.3
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           85.5       85.4       0.1
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1bhbHLX)
 
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
