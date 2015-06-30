Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 10.1 pct in May

June 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.5 billion ($2.4 billion) in May, down 10.1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M May Apr Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,525 20,598 -10.1 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 8,625 6,124 40.8 - Secondary market 13,334 12,089 10.3 - Refinancing 4,672 4,553 2.6 TOTAL 26,631 22,767 17.0 No. of applications (cases) 11,990 10,007 19.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,024,970 1,018,719 0.6 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 12.2* 13.1 -0.9 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 85.2 84.8 0.4 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1eg8IWa) ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)