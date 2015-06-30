FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 10.1 pct in May
June 30, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 10.1 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$18.5 billion ($2.4 billion) in May, down 10.1
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  May       Apr      Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    18,525    20,598     -10.1
                                 
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 8,625     6,124      40.8
  - Secondary market              13,334    12,089      10.3
  - Refinancing                    4,672     4,553       2.6
  TOTAL                           26,631    22,767      17.0
                              
No. of applications (cases)       11,990    10,007      19.8
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,024,970 1,018,719       0.6
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       12.2*      13.1      -0.9
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           85.2       84.8       0.4
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1eg8IWa)
 
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
