Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 4.1 pct in June
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 4.1 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$19.3 billion ($2.49 billion) in June, up 4.1
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  June      May      Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    19,284    18,525       4.1
                                 
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 8,611     8,625      -0.2
  - Secondary market              15,817    13,334      18.6
  - Refinancing                    5,437     4,672      16.4
  TOTAL                           29,964    26,631      12.1
                              
No. of applications (cases)       11,726    11,990      -2.2
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,030,495 1,024,970       0.5
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       11.7*      12.2      -0.5
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           85.8       85.2       0.6
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1My28ba).
 ($1 = 7.7521 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

