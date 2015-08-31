FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 43.6 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 43.6 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$27.7 billion ($3.57 billion) in July, up 43.6
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  July      June     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    27,694    19,284      43.6
                                 
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 6,496     8,611     -24.6
  - Secondary market              15,905    15,817       0.6
  - Refinancing                    4,837     5,437     -11.0
  TOTAL                           27,238    29,864      -8.8
                              
No. of applications (cases)       10,139    11,726     -13.5
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,044,241 1,030,495       1.3
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       11.9*      11.7       0.2
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           84.5       85.8      -1.3   
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1fQJWfM).

($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.