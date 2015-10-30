FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 13.4 pct in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$20.3 billion ($2.62 billion) in September, down
13.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
                                                        M/M
                                   Sept      Aug     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    20,321    23,467     -13.4
                                  
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
  - Primary market                 5,672     5,905      -3.9
  - Secondary market              10,751    13,630     -21.1
  - Refinancing                    4,646     4,490       3.5
  TOTAL                           21,069    24,026     -12.3
 
No. Of applications (cases)        7,881     9,630     -18.2
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,062,242 1,054,932       0.7
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       11.8*      11.8       0.0
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           82.0       82.7      -0.7
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1ScWMmt).

($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
