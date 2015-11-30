FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 7.3 pct in Oct vs Sept
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 7.3 pct in Oct vs Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$18.8 billion in October, down 7.3 percent from
a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed
on Monday.
    The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
                                                        M/M
                                    Oct       Sept    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    18,828    20,321       -7.3
                                  
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
  - Primary market                 4,216     5,672      -25.7
  - Secondary market               8,349    10,751      -22.3
  - Refinancing                    4,432     4,646       -4.6 
  TOTAL                           16,996    21,069      -19.3  
 
No. Of applications (cases)        6,533     7,881      -17.1 
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):    1,068,257 1,062,242       0.6
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03      
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)        14.8      11.8        3.0
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)            79.2      82.0       -2.8
    
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1NkSIjP)

($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
