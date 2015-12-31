FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 17 pct in Nov vs Oct
December 31, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 17 pct in Nov vs Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$15.6 billion ($2.01 billion) in November, down
17 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
                                                        M/M
                                    Nov       Oct    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    15,631    18,828      -17.0

New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
    - Primary market               3,968     4,216      -5.9
    - Secondary market             6,819     8,349     -17.1
    - Refinancing                  4,626     4,432       4.4 
    TOTAL                         15,413    16,997      -9.3  
 
No. Of applications (cases)        6,571     6,533       0.6
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):    1,072,369 1,068,257      0.4
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03      
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)        13.4      14.8      -1.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)            80.3      79.2       1.1
    
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1ZDfmIs)
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)

